Thai Monk Arrested Over $9 Million Temple Embezzlement
Bangkok: Thai police have arrested a Buddhist monk over allegations he embezzled more than $9 million from the prominent temple he ran which was funded by donations from devotees.
Investigators from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) accuse Abbot Phra Thammachiranuwat from Wat Rai Khing of siphoning more than 300 million baht ($9.05 million) from the temple's bank account into his own.
Investigators traced funds from the temple on Bangkok's western outskirts to an illegal online gambling network running baccarat card games, local media said.
Temples in Buddhist-majority Thailand rely heavily on income from "merit-making" ceremonies where worshippers make donations in hopes of gaining good fortune and better reincarnation.
Police charged Phra Thammachiranuwat with corruption and malfeasance, CIB deputy commissioner Jaroonkiat Pankaew told reporters at a press conference on Thursday.
"This (arrest) is to help purify our religion," Jaroonkiat said.
Authorities have arrested a second suspect and are investigating whether others were involved, while local media reported the abbot has now left the monkhood.
Wat Rai Khing, believed to have been founded in 1851, houses a replica of the Buddha's footprint.
The arrest from one of the Bangkok suburb's most prominent temples has triggered significant backlash on social media.
"Next time I will donate to a hospital or school for good causes, not a temple," one user posted on social media platform X.
Others cautioned their fellow Buddhists to remain firm in their faith.
"Not all monks are bad. Don't generalise," another X user wrote.
