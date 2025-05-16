Student Registration For 2025-2026 Academic Year Is Smooth And Flexible

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Director of the Schools and student Affairs Department at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MOEHE) Maryam Ali AlNesef Al Buainain confirmed that the student registration process for the 2025-2026 academic year has been smooth and flexible. After the full transition to public schools, which are responsible for implementing registration procedures, the ministry's student admission and registration department is responsible for following up on applications according to approved regulations, while ensuring balanced student distribution and avoiding overcrowding in schools.

In an exclusive interview with Qatar News Agency (QNA), the Director of Schools and student Affairs Department said that if there are no vacancies available at the school where the guardian lives through the Maaref Portal for Public Services, they can register or transfer to one of the alternative schools shown on the system. If there are no vacancies at the parent's school or alternative schools, the parent can contact the school where they live to request assistance with registration or transfer. The school will contact the ministry's registration officer to provide the parent with a school that can be provided to register or transfer the student.

She noted that the ministry provides a bus request service after completing initial registration, giving students the option of taking the bus or not, which contributes to the ministry's readiness to meet transportation needs for the upcoming academic year.

Al Buainain explained that if documents are missing or conditions are not met, the registration request will not be rejected. Instead, a return request service will be available, giving the guardian the opportunity to complete the paperwork without losing their seat.

The Director of Schools and student Affairs Department warned against the circulation of misinformation on social media platforms regarding the registration process, urging parents to obtain information from official sources. She emphasized that the ministry's website includes all details related to the registration process, its steps, requirements, and eligible categories.

The number of new students expected to enroll this year ranges between 16,000-17,000. The number of government schools amounts to 218 schools for boys and girls at various levels, in addition to 65 kindergartens.

Al Buainain announced the opening of two new schools this year in areas with high student density: a secondary school for boys in Umm Salal and a primary school for girls in Al Wakra. She emphasized that the ministry seeks to open new schools in the future to reduce student density and provide schools close to student housing.



She reviewed the stages of student registration and transfer, noting that the essential step is for guardians to have an account on the Maaref portal, which receives all applications, whether for enrollment in public schools, evening centers, or book requests. Qataris, children of Qatari women, and children of GCC citizens are given priority in enrollment in the schools their siblings attend.

As for those with special needs, Al Buainain emphasized that public schools provide advanced support services for this group, urging parents who have not completed their file to visit one of the Roua centers to determine the student's level, thus facilitating subsequent registration. She noted the existence of high-level integration centers, with plans to open new specialized schools in the future.

Concluding her remarks to QNA, the Director of Schools and student Affairs Department stressed that there are no exceptions to the registration process, noting that the ministry only takes into account the student's age characteristics. If vacancies are not available at the desired school within the geographical area, the guardian must accept the alternative option.

A hotline is also available to receive inquiries during official working hours.