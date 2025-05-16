Focusing On Visual Health, Embracing Ultimate Display - BOE UB Cell 4.0 Ushers In A New Era Of Smart Display With Premium Picture Quality And Eye-Safe Technology

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BOE's UB Cell, a premium TV display technology solution, integrates cutting-edge breakthroughs in ADS Pro advanced LCD display technology and has been setting new benchmarks for "perfect picture quality" since its debut in 2022. Today, UB Cell 3.0 has become a flagship representative of AI TVs with unparalleled visual performance.

At Display Week 2025, BOE unveiled its latest innovation-75-inch 4K 165Hz Health-Care AI TV, powered by the fourth-generation UB Cell display technology. Building on the strengths of UB Cell 3.0, this innovation incorporates industry-leading "All-Scenarios Eye-Safe Technology," offering uncompromised image quality with full viewing angle without color shift in natural indoor lighting, while also protecting users' visual health through technological innovation. Its smart capabilities and low-carbon design make it an ideal choice for integrated smart home platforms.

Next-Gen Display with "Visual Health" & Perfect Picture Quality :

1. Circular Polarized Light Eye-Safe Technology – Reduces Eye Strain

UB Cell 4.0 adopts circular polarized light technology, mimicking natural light emission to minimize eye irritation. With 95% BT.2020 color gamut coverage, it enhances color fidelity. Users can now enjoy rich, vivid images with reduced eye fatigue.

2 Reflection & Anti-Glare – Unmatched Visual Comfort :

UB Cell 4.0 combines surface and in-cell reflection reduced techniques, achieving an ultra-low reflection of just 0.7%. With an ambient contrast ratio (ACR) exceeding 1400 and a mirror reflectance reduced to approximately 0.4%, the screen maintains a Unified Glare Rating (UGR) below 5-setting a new industry benchmark with setting an industry benchmark for "near-zero glare and exceptionally comfortable viewing." The result is a deep, shadow-free, and glare-less visual experience.

3. High Dynamic Clarity – Minimizes Motion Blur:

Featuring Mini LED backlighting, UB Cell 4.0 optimizes signal transmission with a highly integrated control system, synchronizing backlight scanning and screen refresh for ultra-low latency. Coupled with a 165Hz native refresh rate and HSR 330Hz, it reduces the Moving Picture Response Time (MPRT) to approximately 2ms and reduces dizziness with clear and sharp images, and smooth and dynamic images.

4. Smart Eye Safe & Adaptive Ultimate Picture Quality:

Equipped with BOE's pixel-level ambient light/temperature sensors, integrated radar, and under-display cameras, UB Cell 4.0 dynamically adjusts display parameters based on real-time environmental and user position to ensure an optimal health and eye protection effects, as well as the ultimate comfortable picture quality experience, in various modes and ambient lighting. Its Child Care Mode leverages the under-display camera to monitor viewing duration and safeguard children's eyesight.

Smarter & Greener: The Next Evolution of Intelligent Displays

1. Smarter AI Integration:

UB Cell 4.0 features BOE's AI Digital Assistant powered by a large-scale AI model. It not only understands user intent precisely but also supports conversational interaction along with centralized control of smart home devices.

2. Greater Eco-Friendly:

Incorporating BOE's Dynamic Local Refresh Display Technology, the system enables dynamic screen refreshing at any position, any area size, and any frequency. This adaptive refresh capability reduces screen power consumption by up to 50% across different usage scenarios, delivering exceptional energy efficiency. The integrated In-Panel Sensor Technology utilizes built-in sensors and radar systems to monitor ambient conditions, implementing intelligent power management schemes for optimized energy consumption throughout the entire system.

With continuous improvement in consumers' quality of life, televisions have evolved from traditional home entertainment centers to core interactive platforms in smart home systems, developing towards more eye-safe features, intelligences, and low-carbon solutions. As the global leader in semiconductor display technology, BOE continues to drive innovation guided by user needs, empowering diversified scenarios through technology and products, with the innovative value ecosystem of "Powered by BOE". Collaborating with partners, BOE aims to create flagship high-end TVs that deliver market-leading competitiveness and offer consumers worldwide unparalleled experiences and a future shaped by cutting-edge AI.

SOURCE BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.

