Global Smart Home Hub Market Forecast To Reach $405.08 Billion By 2029 With 20.6% Annual Growth

The Business Research Company's Smart Home Hub Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company 's latest report reveals that the smart home hub market is in for a significant expansion over the next few years. An exponential growth is on the cards, with the market size set to surge from $158.25 billion in 2024 to $191.27 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 20.9%.

What Factors Are Driving the Historic Growth of the Smart Home Hub Market?

A burst of consumer awareness of smart home technology, enhanced internet penetration and broadband connectivity, an increase in the usage of voice assistants such as Alexa and Google Assistant, and an expanding market for smart speakers are all contributing factors to the rapid expansion. In addition, there's an escalating demand for home automation solutions.

Future Market Projections: How Fast will the Smart Home Hub Market Size Grow?

The smart home hub market is primed for an additional spurt in growth, estimated to reach $405.08 billion by 2029, a CAGR of 20.6%. Key elements driving this progression include a growing demand for edge computing in home automation, the continuation of 5G connectivity, and an increasing consumer demand for smooth, multi-device integration. The escalation of privacy-focused smart home hubs also plays a part, along with advancements in voice control accuracy and multilingual support.

What Aspects are Pushing the Growth of the Smart Home Hub Market Into the Future?

The key propeller for future growth in the smart home hub market is the rising adoption of Internet of Things IoT technologies. IoT refers to devices that connect to the internet to collect, share, and use data, enabling automation and smarter decision-making. The integration of smart home hubs, acting as the central communication bridge that binds and automates various smart devices, facilitates easy control and interoperability within a connected ecosystem.

Emerging Trends: What Innovations Are Leading Companies Inventing?

Major players in the market are focusing on designing innovative smart home hubs with adaptable matter controllers incorporating thread and Bluetooth protocols. This improvement enhances device compatibility and streamline home automation by securing, reliable, and scalable mesh communication.

Influential Players in the Smart Home Hub Market

Leading companies in the smart home hub market include Amazon Inc., Apple Inc., Google LLC, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Abode Systems Inc. Others include Logitech International S.A., TP-Link Technologies Co. Ltd., Crestron Electronics Inc., Lutron Electronics Co. Inc., Vera Control Ltd., Devolo AG, Savant Systems Inc., Orvibo Technology Co. Ltd., Wink Labs Inc., Ezlo Innovation, Securifi Inc., Brilliant Home Technology Inc., Aeotec Group GmbH, Hubitat Inc., and HomeSeer Technologies LLC.

How Is the Global Smart Home Hub Market Segmented?

The global smart home hub market is dissected according to type, device type, technology, and compatibility, and application.

Specifically:

1 By Type: Multi-Protocol Hubs, Platform Or Ecosystem Hubs

2 By Device Type: Smart Speakers, Smart Displays, Smart Thermostats, Smart Lighting Controllers, Smart Security Systems

3 By Technology: Wired Technology, Wireless Technology, Bluetooth Technology, Zigbee Technology, Z-Wave Technology

4 By Compatibility: Cross-Platform Compatible, Smartphone-Compatible, Voice Assistant Compatible, IoT Devices Compatible, Smart Appliance-Compatible

5 By Application: Home Automation, Energy Management, Security And Surveillance, Healthcare Monitoring, Entertainment Management

Subsegments cover:

1 By Multi-Protocol Hubs: Zigbee Hubs, Z-Wave Hubs, Thread Hubs, and Wi-Fi Hubs

2 By Platform or Ecosystem Hubs: Amazon Alexa Hubs, Google Home Hubs, Apple HomeKit Hubs, Samsung SmartThings Hubs

Regional Spotlight: What is the Smart Home Hub Market's Distribution Across the Globe?

North America emerged as the dominant region in the market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the future adding a diverse geographical spectrum to the market.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

