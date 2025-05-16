Rise In E-Commerce Driving Market Growth: Key Driver Transforming The Smart Packaging Market In 2025

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The smart packaging market has shown a robust growth pattern in recent years, surging from $23.89 billion in 2024 to a projected $25.53 billion in 2025. This displays a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.9%. Critical drivers underlying this growth pattern include a growing demand from the food and beverage industry, heightened consumer concerns, changing consumer behaviors, and a rising need for perishable food items and pharmaceuticals. We must also factor in stringent government food safety regulations that impact the smart packaging industry.

How is the smart packaging market expected to grow in the foreseeable future?

Projected to exhibit robust growth, the smart packaging market size is expected to reach $32.95 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.6%. Underlying factors in the forecast period include a growing emphasis on sustainability, the rise of e-commerce, an increasing need for sophisticated packaging solutions, and the escalating demand for durable and advanced packaging technology. Noteworthy trends include the exploration of nanotechnology, the use of biodegradable sensors and circuits, advances in printed electronics, personalization, and customization.

What factors catalyze the smart packaging market's growth?

The burgeoning e-commerce sector is expected to fuel the growth of the smart packaging market. E-commerce encompasses the online buying and selling of goods and services via digital platforms such as websites, mobile apps, and online marketplaces. Driven by the increasing adoption of digital payments offering consumers secure, fast, and convenient transaction options, e-commerce leads to enhanced product protection, authentication, and real-time tracking by escalating the demand for smart packaging, thereby ensuring a better consumer experience. In February 2025, according to the Census Bureau, a US-based government agency, total e-commerce sales in 2024 were estimated at $1,192.6 billion, reflecting an 8.1% ±1.1 increase from 2023. Evidently, the growth of the e-commerce sector bodes well for the smart packaging market.

Who are the key players in the smart packaging market?

Major companies operating in the smart packaging market include BASF SE, Sysco Corporation, 3M Company, WestRock Company, International Paper Company, Amcor plc, Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings Inc., Stora Enso Oyj, Smurfit Kappa Group plc, Mondi plc, DS Smith Plc, Avery Dennison Corporation, Sappi Limited, Sonoco Products Company, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Sealed Air Corporation, Huhtamäki Oyj, E Ink Holdings Inc., Multisorb Technologies Inc., Schreiner Group GmbH & Co. KG, Identiv Inc., Pragmatic Semiconductor Ltd., Scanbuy Inc., Timestrip Ltd., Varcode Inc., Insignia Technologies Ltd., Touchcode T+Ink, Keep-it Technologies AS, and Tetra Pak Group.

What are the emerging trends in the smart packaging market?

Prominent industry players in the smart packaging market are focusing on technological advancements, such as advanced digital printing technologies, to boost packaging efficiency, enable real-time tracking, and improve product authentication. As a case in point, Sealed Air Corporation, a US-based packaging company, launched the Prismiq digital packaging brand in April 2022, providing design services, digital printing, and smart packaging solutions. This initiative employs digital technologies like unique digital IDs and connectivity to enhance packaging functionality and consumer engagement. A standout feature is the Prismiq 5540, a high-speed digital printing system designed specifically for precision printing on flexible materials. This allows for enhanced customization and efficiency in packaging production.

How is the smart packaging market segmented?

The smart packaging market in this report sections as follows:

1 By Type: Modified Atmosphere Packaging MAP, Active Packaging, Intelligent Packaging

2 By Material: Solid, Liquid

3 By Application: Food And Beverages, Personal Care And Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, E-commerce, Other Applications

With subsegments encompassing:

1 Modified Atmosphere Packaging MAP: Vacuum Packaging, Gas Flushing Packaging, Controlled Atmosphere Packaging

2 Active Packaging: Oxygen Scavengers, Moisture Absorbers, Antimicrobial Agents, Ethylene Absorbers

3 Intelligent Packaging: Time-Temperature Indicators, Radio Frequency Identification RFID Tags, Quick Response QR Codes, Smart Labels

What are the regional insights into the smart packaging market?

In 2024, North America held the largest market share in the smart packaging industry. It's projected that Asia-Pacific will witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The report covers the regions of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

