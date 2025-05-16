Bekaert - Update On The Liquidity Agreement
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|8 May 2025
|400
|35.08
|35.15
|35.00
|14 032
|9 May 2025
|200
|35.00
|35.00
|35.00
|7 000
|12 May 2025
|200
|35.80
|35.80
|35.80
|7 160
|13 May 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|14 May 2025
|2 000
|35.70
|36.00
|35.40
|71 400
|Total
|2 800
|99 592
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|8 May 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|9 May 2025
|400
|35.30
|35.40
|35.20
|14 120
|12 May 2025
|800
|36.06
|36.40
|35.75
|28 848
|13 May 2025
|600
|36.62
|36.80
|36.45
|21 972
|14 May 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|Total
|1 800
|64 940
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 33 067 shares.
On 14 May 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 236 334 own shares, or 5.96% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment
-
p250516E - Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement
