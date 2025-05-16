Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bekaert - Update On The Liquidity Agreement


2025-05-16 02:30:28
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 8 May 2025 to 14 May 2025

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 800 shares during the period from 8 May 2025 to 14 May 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 1 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 8 May 2025 to 14 May 2025:

Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
8 May 2025 400 35.08 35.15 35.00 14 032
9 May 2025 200 35.00 35.00 35.00 7 000
12 May 2025 200 35.80 35.80 35.80 7 160
13 May 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
14 May 2025 2 000 35.70 36.00 35.40 71 400
Total 2 800 99 592


Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
8 May 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
9 May 2025 400 35.30 35.40 35.20 14 120
12 May 2025 800 36.06 36.40 35.75 28 848
13 May 2025 600 36.62 36.80 36.45 21 972
14 May 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
Total 1 800 64 940

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 33 067 shares.

On 14 May 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 236 334 own shares, or 5.96% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment

  • p250516E - Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement

