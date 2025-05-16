Pakistan Deputy PM Draws Flak After Citing Fake Image To Praise PAF In Parliament
Dar, while praising the PAF for its success, stated“The Telegraph newspaper writes, 'Pakistan Airforce is the undisputed king of the skies.' Alhamdulillah,” prompting thumping praise from the parliamentarians.
However, many were quick to realise that Dar had cited and quoted a fake image, which had nothing to do with The Daily Telegraph.
The fake picture, which is AI-generated, was shared across many social media platforms, and many Pakistani journalists had shared it, praising what they though was part of the global recognition of the country's PAF in its defence and counter-attack capabilities.
However, it was revealed later that the picture was fake.
It is pertinent to note that since the India-Pakistan tensions escalated and both sides carried out major attacks against each other, social media was flooded with many images, news and claims, all of which later turned out to be fake.
Though Dar has been called out for his mistake during his speech in Parliament, no clarification has been issued by him yet.
It would not be wrong to maintain that during the recent conflict between Pakistan and India, Islamabad has relied on social media posts as 'proof' to back many of its claims, including that of shooting down at least 5 Indian fighter jets, which now, have increased to six.
Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif was called out by many, after he relied on unverified social media posts to claim that at least five Indian jets were shot down.
When asked by a CNN news anchor about the proof of the claims, Asif said“the proof is all over social media”.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during his speech at PAF airbase Kamra on Thursday, claimed that at least six Indian fighter jets were shot down by Pakistan. This includes 3 Rafales, 1 SU-30MKI, 1 Mirage 2000, and 1 MIF-29.
However, this also remains a claim that needs proof to back it, something that is yet to be brought to public knowledge.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Casper 2.0 Goes Live On Mainnet, Positioning Casper Network For The Real-World Asset Era
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Primexbt Expands MT5 Offering With Over 100 New Trading Instruments
- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia's Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
CommentsNo comment