Seventh Meeting Of Azerbaijan's Commission On Pardons To Be Held Today

2025-05-16 02:04:08
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The next meeting of the Commission on Pardons under the President of Azerbaijan for 2025 is scheduled to be held today, Azernews reports.

This was confirmed by Rashad Majid, a member of the Commission on Pardons, who noted that today's session will mark the seventh meeting of the commission this year.

It should be recalled that the Commission has already held six meetings in 2025, during which it reviewed over 600 applications for pardoning. The outcomes of these discussions will form the basis for recommendations submitted to President Ilham Aliyev for final consideration.

