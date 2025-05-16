AKROPOLIS GROUP, UAB ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF NOTES
For the purpose of MAR and article 2 of the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Gabrielė Sapon, CEO of the Issuer.
AKROPOLIS GROUP, UAB (the "Issuer") hereby notifies the holders of the EUR 300,000,000 2.875 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 2026 (the "Notes") that it will redeem all of the Notes presently outstanding on 2 June 2025 (the "Redemption Date") at their Make Whole Redemption Price, equal to EUR 1,005.22 per EUR 1,000 in the principal amount of the Notes, in accordance with Condition 6(c) of the Notes.
As the Redemption Date is also the Interest Payment Date for the Notes, holders will also receive the regular scheduled coupon equal to EUR 28.75 per EUR 1,000 in principal amount.
For further information please contact:
The Issuer
Investor Relations
AKROPOLIS GROUP, UAB
...
The Paying Agent
The Bank of New York Mellon, London Branch
160 Queen Victoria Street
London EC4V 4LA
United Kingdom
...
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO, OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN, THE UNITED STATES OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON, OR IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT.
