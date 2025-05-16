A Chilling Tale Of Family, Trauma, And The Supernatural: Gregory's End By Kat Burnham Now Available

Front cover

- Kat BurnhamWALDORF, MD, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Prepare to lose sleep over a story that will haunt your thoughts long after the final page. Gregory's End , the gripping new novel by Kat Burnham , is now available in print and digital formats. With its blend of psychological depth, haunting memories, and a chilling setting, this suspense-horror tale invites readers into a house where the past refuses to stay buried-and where every shadow holds a secret.Burnham's story centers around Lauren and Emma, a same-sex couple struggling to protect their children and rebuild their lives. After losing Lauren's job and dealing with financial strain in the crime-ridden streets of Antioch, the family moves into an abandoned Victorian estate in rural Chandlerville, California. The house, known locally as Gregory's End, promises a fresh start. But from the moment they arrive, it becomes clear that something isn't right.As the family tries to settle in, Lauren begins experiencing terrifying visions, unexplained phenomena, and vivid hallucinations-or are they memories? From haunted rooms and bleeding walls to disturbing sightings of ghostly children and messages written in steam, the house begins crumble the family's sense of reality.Lauren's crumbling mind becomes the lens through which readers explore both supernatural horror and emotional trauma. But this is not just a ghost story. Gregory's End also explores themes of love, loss, mental health, racial history, and identity. With a layered narrative voice and immersive storytelling, Burnham delves into what happens when the weight of the past becomes unbearable-and whether some places are truly cursed by history.Kat Burnham skillfully crafts a world that is at once emotionally raw and terrifyingly real. As the family uncovers the secrets of the house's dark legacy-including a former slaughterhouse, Native American enslavement, and strange disappearances-they must confront their own pain and the forces that threaten to destroy them from within.Key Features of Gregory's End:Genre: Supernatural Horror / Psychological ThrillerThemes: Trauma, family dynamics, queer representation, grief, historical injustice, motherhood, resilienceTone: Emotional, eerie, suspenseful, and grounded in realismAudience: Fans of The Haunting of Hill House, Hereditary, and The Others will find this novel equally grippingKat Burnham weaves a modern haunted house narrative that doesn't just rely on jump scares but builds psychological suspense through vivid characters and slow-burning dread. Her portrayal of queer parenthood and real-world fears-poverty, violence, mental illness-grounds the story in a way that makes the supernatural all the more believable.This is more than a haunted house tale. It is a meditation on generational pain, broken systems, and the unspoken ghosts we carry.About the AuthorKat Burnham is a passionate storyteller who brings emotion and intensity to every page. Gregory's End is her debut novel, showcasing a unique voice in horror that blends heart-pounding suspense with emotional realism. She lives with her family and draws inspiration from the quiet, eerie corners of American life.

