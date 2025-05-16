Rose Bowl Aquatics Center And The City Of Pasadena Make A Splash For Water Safety

Water Safety Press Conference

Water Fitness Treading for Water Safety

Pasadena Fire CPR in Action

RBAC Launches Inaugural“Treading for Water Safety” Campaign and Kicks Off 35th Anniversary on International Water Safety Day

- Melanie Sauer, Executive Director of RBACPASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a powerful show of unity and action, the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center (RBAC) and the City of Pasadena came together poolside today to launch the first-ever RBAC Treading for Water Safety initiative, a new community campaign focused on raising awareness and taking action to prevent childhood drowning. The event also marked the official kickoff of RBAC's 35th anniversary celebration.Drowning remains the leading cause of death for children ages 1–4. To highlight this urgent issue, Pasadena Fire Department personnel and city leaders took a literal plunge, jumping into the RBAC pool to tread water for 35 minutes. The symbolic act honored the Center's 35 years of service and underscored the life-saving message: water safety is everyone's responsibility.“This initiative isn't just symbolic, it's a rallying cry,” said Melanie Sauer, Executive Director of the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center.“Drowning is 100% preventable. By treading water together, we're sending a powerful message that safety starts with each of us.”Featured speakers included:Melanie Sauer, Executive Director, Rose Bowl Aquatics CenterJennifer Colby, Public Information Coordinator, City of PasadenaDr. Matthew Feaster, Epidemiologist, City of PasadenaCristina Alvarado, Director of Programming, Rose Bowl Aquatics CenterChad Augustin, Fire Chief, City of PasadenaTyron Hampton, Pasadena City CouncilmemberThe event also featured live water rescue and CPR demonstrations by RBAC lifeguards and the Pasadena Fire Department, reminding the public that proper training and quick response can save lives.RBAC's competitive teams: swimmers, divers, and water polo players, joined the movement by taking on workouts themed around the number 35. Community members splashed their way into a spirited 35-minute“Treading and Grooving” deep water fitness class, proving that water safety can be both serious and fun.Students from RBAC's third-grade Water Safety Program took on a 35-second water tread challenge, led by Paralympic medalist Jamal Hill . Sharing his personal journey, Hill motivated the young swimmers with a message of resilience and empowerment through swim education.Councilmember Tyron Hampton praised RBAC's enduring impact: "For 35 years, the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center has been a cornerstone of water safety, inclusion, and community here in Pasadena. Today, we recommit to that mission for 3,500 years together."Support for Water Safety Initiatives will continue throughout May, National Water Safety Month. The RBAC will continue to feature water safety content, swim lessons, and fundraising efforts aimed at expanding swim education and making water safety accessible to all. Community members are encouraged to join the movement by making a donation and spreading the word about water safety.To learn more, support the cause, or get involved, visit .

Vanessa Roberts

Rose Bowl Aquatics Center

+1 626-564-0330

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

May 15, 2025 Water Safety Press Conference

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.