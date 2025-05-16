Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Punjab Police Busts A Cross-Border, ISI-Controlled-Pakistan Based Narco-Smuggling Module 85 Kg Heroin Recovered

Punjab Police Busts A Cross-Border, ISI-Controlled-Pakistan Based Narco-Smuggling Module 85 Kg Heroin Recovered


2025-05-16 02:00:38
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Tarn Tran police have busted a cross-border, ISI-controlled-Pakistan based narco-smuggling module operated by UK-based drug handler Lalli, DGP Punjab Police said.

"FIR has been registered, further investigations are ongoing to trace backward and forward linkages. We are actively pursuing leads and expect more arrests and recoveries in the coming days. @PunjabPoliceInd remains unwavering in its war against drugs, and such recoveries reaffirm our resolve to make #Punjab drug-free," he added.

(More to come)

MENAFN16052025007365015876ID1109556969

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search