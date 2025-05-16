403
Spain Jails Five Fans For Racist Slurs Against Vinícius Júnior
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A Spanish court sentenced five Real Valladolid fans to one-year prison terms for racially abusing Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior, the judiciary announced. The incident occurred on December 30, 2022, during a LaLiga match at José Zorrilla Stadium.
The fans hurled slurs, including“negro de mierda,” as Vinícius celebrated a goal.
The court imposed fines of €1,080 to €1,620 and banned the fans from sports-related jobs for four years.
The defendants admitted guilt, apologized in writing, but Vinícius rejected compensation, seeking justice. Videos of the abuse spread online, prompting swift identification by authorities.
Vinícius, a Brazilian star, has faced 23 documented racist incidents in Spain since 2022, sparking global outrage. He criticized LaLiga's inaction, stating,“Racists keep attending games, and LaLiga does nothing.”
The ruling, set for ratification on May 21, 2025, marks Spain's second such conviction.
Spain prosecutes racism as crimes against moral integrity, with sentences under two years often suspended.
LaLiga reported 48 racist incidents by March 2025, half targeting Vinícius. The league seeks stronger sanctioning powers, as clubs face limited penalties. This case highlights football's ongoing racism problem, impacting players and the sport's reputation.
Businesses, including sponsors, face risks as fan behavior affects brand image. The ruling signals accountability but reveals deeper cultural challenges in Spanish stadiums.
Vinícius remains defiant, using his platform to demand change. The convictions deter future abuse, yet systemic issues persist, costing the sport talent and integrity. Spain's legal system now faces pressure to enforce stricter measures.
