RUBIS: Request to add resolutions to the agenda of the general meeting on 12 june 2025, by Compagnie Nationale de Navigation

Paris, 16 May 2025, 7:45am

Rubis announces that on 15 May 2025, it received a request from Compagnie Nationale de Navigation to add two draft resolutions to the agenda. These resolutions pertain to the appointment of Mr. Patrick Molis and Mrs. Anne Lauvergeon as members of the Supervisory Board for a term of three years.

The Management Board welcomes the candidacies of Mr. Patrick Molis and Mrs. Anne Lauvergeon, initiated by Compagnie Nationale de Navigation, a shareholder holding more than 9% of Rubis' share capital. Mr. Patrick Molis has expressed, during various exchanges with the Company, his willingness to engage in a constructive dialogue.

The Supervisory Board of Rubis will meet on 21 May 2025 to review these requests and will issue an opinion on them.

These additional requests will be available on the Rubis website and will be included in the agenda under the conditions provided by law.