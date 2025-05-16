PKL Season 12 Player Auction To Be Held May 31 & June 1

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) The players' auction for the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 will take place on May 31 and June 1 in Mumbai, organisers said on Friday.

The Season 12 Auction comes after the successful conclusion of PKL Season 11, which saw Haryana Steelers win the trophy for the first time after beating three-time champions Patna Pirates in the final on December 29, 2024.

The league's journey began in 2014, and over the past 11 seasons, there have been 8 different champions. Season 11 of PKL – held from October 18 to December 29, 2024 – was a significant milestone, as the league entered its second decade, which further solidifies PKL's position as one of India's premier sporting leagues, enabling sustained growth and interest in kabaddi.

The upcoming player auction for PKL 12 gets the ball rolling for yet another glorious chapter of rivalries, a passionate title defence, and the unmatched energy of kabaddi fans from across India, and the globe.

Anupam Goswami, business head of Mashal and league chairman of Pro Kabaddi League said, "We are happy to announce the dates for the PKL Season 12 Player Auction. The PKL Player Auction is the launch-pad for our teams to demonstrate their strategy, determination, and ambition to become high-performers for the upcoming season. It also serves as a platform to showcase the wealth of global talent for India's indigenous sport. We look forward to seeing how teams tap into our rich talent pool to build their squads at the upcoming PKL Season 12 Player Auction."

Under the aegis and sanction of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI), PKL transformed into one of India's most successful sports leagues. The competition consists of the largest number of matches among all sports leagues in India.