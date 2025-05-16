Rep. Jasmine Crockett Says Marjorie Taylor Greene “Needs To Learn How To Read” And Calls Attorney General Pam Bondi An “Accomplice” In Interview With Call To Activism’S Joe Gallina.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, District Of Columbia, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a new interview conducted by Joe Gallina, founder of Call to Activis , Rep. Jasmine Crockett delivered pointed criticism of Donald Trump, Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene-while also reflecting on the personal values that brought her into public life.

Asked about Trump's reported attempt to acquire a $400 million luxury jet from Qatar for his presidential library, Gallina posed:“Are you more surprised by the corruption of it all, or the fact that a president who could barely read has a library?” Crockett responded:

“I'm probably going to go with the latter.”

When asked what makes her different than other Democratic lawmakers, Crockett responded:

“I think one of the things that makes me different is that I'm kind of okay with being fired. You know, I mean, that's important...ultimately, I recognize that the seat is not mine. I am the occupant of the seat. The seat belongs to the people, and I trust the people when they decide that they want somebody else. I'm okay with it. I'm accepting of that.

On Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, she said:

“Reality is that we have an attorney general that is not an attorney general. She's an attorney general in name only. As far as I'm concerned, she's nothing more or less than an accomplice who is aiding and abetting a known criminal to continue to commit criminal acts.”

Asked what she would say to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Crockett replied:

“She needs to watch PBS and learn how to read.” She later replied,“She's cuckoo for coco puffs.”

During the interview, Rep. Crockett participated in a segment titled“Who Said It: Marjorie Taylor Greene or a Comic Book Villain?”

Closing the interview, Crockett reflected on what she would tell her younger self:

“I'd probably tell myself to avoid politics, go actually meet the fake husband that they've all made up for me, maybe have kids, do something on the personal side of my life. I have dedicated my life to others. And honestly, you know, every job that I've had has been pretty thankless, but I've always felt a sense of purpose in doing it.”

The full interview is available on YouTube here:

