Elnaaz Norouzi Shares How ‘My Stupid Heart’ Pushed Her Beyond Her Comfort Zone

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Iranian-German actress Elnaaz Norouzi has opened up about stepping out of her comfort zone for her latest single, 'My Stupid Heart.'

The actress and singer revealed that the project challenged her in new ways, allowing her to explore a more vulnerable and experimental side of herself. , Elnaaz shared that the experience helped her grow both creatively and personally.

Speaking about her latest track, Norouzi stated,“My stupid heart made me come out of my comfort zone. I had to be out there and feel every beat of it. The song took two years to perfect, as she searched for the right sound that would match the emotion. Created with music legends Josh Alexander, Jason Evigan, and Billy Steinberg, known for hits with Demi Lovato, JoJo, Maroon 5, and more the song blends the feel of 90s–2000s pop with a smoky, Rihanna-meets-jazz vibe.”

Elnaaz, who seamlessly juggles both acting and music careers, shared that she finds a sense of calm and fulfillment while working in the studio.“It's a different world. I can be myself no hair, no makeup, just me in pyjamas working on my music.” The music video mirrors that simplicity.“This song is about heartbreak, and I wanted the video to feel real. Even when your heart is broken, life doesn't stop. You keep going,” explained Norouzi.

The song represents a more heartfelt and vulnerable chapter in her musical journey, delving into heartbreak with genuine emotion and depth.

Elnaaz Norouzi's newest single, 'My Stupid Heart,' dropped on May 15th on her official music channel.

Meanwhile, the actress-singer is gaining attention in Hollywood with her upcoming film“Hotel Tehran,” where she stars alongside Liam Neeson and Zachary Levi. The movie is slated for release soon. Speaking about working with Liam and Zachary, Elnaaz had earlier stated, 'It was wonderful, but yes, I have a deeper relationship with Zachary as I've been cast opposite him, so the bond was stronger. We played a lot of poker; he's a great poker player. It had almost become a ritual for us every day post-shoots. It's something I got introduced to by him, and I thoroughly enjoy playing it now.'”