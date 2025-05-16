Duchess Of York Claims Late Queen Elizabeth Talks To Her Through Her Beloved Dog
Speaking at the Creative Women Platform in London, the Duchess revealed she feels the Queen's presence through the dogs' behaviour.
“I have her dogs, I have her corgis. Every morning they come in and go, 'woof woof' and all that and I'm sure it's her talking to me,” she said, according to The Times.
“I'm sure it's her, reminding me she's still around.”
This is not the first time the Duchess has spoken of the deep bond between the dogs and the late Queen. In 2023, she noted that Muick had mourned the Queen's death for an extended period.
In a conversation with Graeme Hall, presenter of Channel 5's Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly, the Duchess shared that it took Muick "about a year" to come to terms with the Queen's passing.
Queen Elizabeth II was known for her enduring affection for corgis, having owned more than 30 during her lifetime. Many of the dogs were descendants of Susan, the corgi gifted to her by her parents for her 18th birthday in 1944. Such was her attachment to Susan that the dog even accompanied the then Princess Elizabeth on her honeymoon.
