BTS Group AB (Publ) Interim Report January – March 2025
|FINANCIAL SUMMARY
|Jan-Mar
|Jan-Mar
|Apr-Mar
|Jan-Dec
|MSEK
|2025
|2024
|2024/2025
|2024
|Net sales
|647
|619
|2830
|2802
|Currency adjusted growth
|3%
|7%
|4%
|5%
|EBITA
|59
|58
|365
|365
|EBITA margin
|9.1%
|9.5%
|12.9%
|13.0%
|EBIT
|41
|43
|296
|298
|EBIT margin
|6.3%
|7.0%
|10.4%
|10.6%
|Profit after tax
|25
|53
|359
|387
|Profit after tax, excluding the reversed provision of earn-out
|25
|25
|191
|191
|Cash flow from operating activities
|-58
|27
|301
|386
|Earnings per share, SEK
|1.33
|2.75
|18.50
|19.93
|Earnings per share, excluding earn-out
|1.33
|1.30
|9.87
|9.84
|Net debt (+)/net cash (-)
|-53
|-196
|-53
|-282
|Number of employees (EOP)
|1178
|1103
|1178
|1172
1 During the first quarter 2024, a provision of earn-out related to the earlier acquisition of RLI was reversed, impacting the net financial items positively by MSEK 28. For increased comparability, the 2024 profit before and after tax in this interim report is presented, including and excluding this reversal.
3 Before and after dilution of shares.
For more information, please contact:
Michael Wallin
Head of investor relations
BTS Group AB (publ)
...
+46-58 70 70 02
+46-708-78 80 19
This information is information that BTS Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 CEST on May 16, 2025.
About BTS Group AB (publ)
BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. BTS has about 1,100 professionals in 36 offices located on six continents. BTS competes in both talent and HR consulting as well as the traditional consulting markets. BTS's services support a broad range of client challenges including top-to-bottom and on-demand leadership development, talent selection and readiness, strategy creation and strategy implementation, as well as culture and broad-scale change. For over thirty years, BTS has been focused on the people-side of change and uses proprietary simulation, learning, coaching, and assessment methodologies to power better performance.
We partner with nearly 450 organizations, including over 30 of the world's 100 largest global corporations. Some of our major clients include ABB, Chevron, Coca-Cola, Ericsson, EY, HP, Mercado Libre, Salesforce, SAP, and Tencent.
BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange and trades under the symbol BTS B.
Attachment
-
BTS Q1 2025 - ENG
