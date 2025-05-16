403
TGS - Ex Dividend Of NOK 1.59 Per Share Today
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSLO, NORWAY (16 May 2025) – The shares in TGS ASA will be traded ex dividend NOK 1.59 (USD 0.155) as from today, 16 May 2025.
