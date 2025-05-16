Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India's Outward FDI Doubles To USD 6.8 Bn In April 2025: RBI

2025-05-16 12:19:31
(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 15 (KNN) India's outward foreign direct investment (FDI) commitments surged to USD 6.8 billion in April 2025, representing a near doubling from the USD 3.58 billion recorded in the same month last year, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

This also marks a sequential increase from March 2025's figure of USD 5.9 billion.

The composition of India's outbound FDI, which is measured as financial commitment, consists of three key components: equity, loans, and guarantees.

Equity commitments witnessed a dramatic rise, reaching USD 2.72 billion in April 2025, compared to just USD 740 million in April 2024. This represents a marginal increase from the USD 2.53 billion committed in March 2025.

Loan commitments also showed significant growth, more than tripling to USD 1.16 billion in April 2025 from USD 687.33 million in April 2024. However, this figure represents a decline from the USD 2.12 billion committed in March 2025.

Guarantees for overseas units increased to USD 2.98 billion in April 2025, up from USD 2.16 billion in the same month last year and substantially higher than the USD 1.23 billion recorded in March 2025, as per RBI data.

(KNN Bureau)

