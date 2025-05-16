Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia: Incredibly Inspiring To Work With Babbu Maan, Guru Randhawa
Nimrit said:“It was overwhelming and incredibly inspiring to work with Babbu Maan sir and Guru Randhawa. These are legends I've grown up watching and admiring and listening to their music.”
“From day one, they welcomed me with warmth and respect. Babbu sir brings a depth and intensity that pushes everyone to raise their game, while Guru is effortlessly charismatic and collaborative. Between action and cut, I was absorbing so much – it felt like a masterclass,” she added.
The film is set against the backdrop of tradition, identity, and revolution.
Sources from the set reveal a strong camaraderie between the trio, with off-camera banter and cultural exchanges that have beautifully translated into onscreen chemistry. Nimrit fondly recalls a moment during a crucial emotional scene when Babbu Maan encouraged her with just a look, a silent nod that gave her the confidence to deliver one of her most powerful performances.
It was on May 3, when the trailer of“Shauki Sardar” was unveiled. It also stars Sunita Dhir, Hashneen Chauhan, and Dheeraj Kumar.
The trailer offers a glimpse into a powerful narrative set against the vibrant backdrop of Punjab. Alongside the high-octane action, the film highlights themes of brotherhood and deep familial bonds. The trailer promises Guru Randhawa delivering one of his most compelling performances yet, playing a pivotal character who drives the story forward.
Directed by Dheeraj Kedarnath Rattan, Shaunki Sardar is produced by Ishaan Kapoor, Shah Jandiali, Dharminder Batouli, and Harjot Singh. The film is presented by Zee Studios and Boss Musica Records Pvt Ltd, in association with 751 Films, and is set to hit cinemas worldwide on May 16, 2025.
