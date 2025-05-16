403
Novotel Hyderabad Airport Invites Guests On A Culinary Journey To Mexico With Mexican Grill Nights
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Hyderabad, 15th May 2025: Novotel Hyderabad Airport invites guests on a vibrant and flavour-packed journey across the regions of Oaxaca and Veracruz with its special Mexican Affairs, every Saturday through May, from 7 PM to 11 PM, culminating on 31st May 2025. This exclusive culinary experience showcases the heart of Mexican cuisine, known for its flamed and seared meats, smoky marinades, and bold spices in every bite.
The event promises an unforgettable gastronomic journey, showcasing flame-grilled meats, smoky marinades, and bold spices that are hallmarks of traditional Mexican fare. The carefully crafted menu is a tribute to the colourful culinary heritage of Mexico, brought to life by Executive Chef Amanna Raju and his talented culinary team. From zesty starters and hearty soups to flavourful mains and vibrant live counters, every element of the evening is designed to evoke the spirit of a true Mexican fiesta.
Guests can begin their meal with a comforting bowl of Vegetable and Bean Enchilada Soup, followed by indulgent starters such as mini corn dogs served with green chili mustard and deliciously crisp pumpkin empanadas. The salad selection is a refreshing mix of textures and flavours, featuring seafood ceviche, spicy Mexican chicken salad with sriracha dressing, and a charred bell pepper salad tossed in chipotle dressing. Classic accompaniments like guacamole, pineapple salsa, and tomato salsa further enhance the experience, adding a burst of freshness and spice.
The main course includes highlights like chicken quesadillas, calabacitas con queso – a delightful blend of zucchini and corn cooked with cheese and vegetable and cheese enchiladas. Seafood lovers will relish the Piscado and Camarón Pozole, a traditional Mexican shrimp and fish bisque. At the live counters, guests can enjoy crisp tostadas topped with pico de gallo, smoky corn on the cob, and loaded nachos prepared both vegetarian and non-vegetarian.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sukhbir Singh, General Manager of Novotel Hyderabad Airport, said,“We're thrilled to bring the fiery, soulful flavours of Mexico to Hyderabad. Our Mexican Grill Nights are all about community, celebration, and culinary exploration. It's a chance for our guests to experience the warmth and richness of Oaxacan and Veracruz cuisine right here at Novotel Hyderabad Airport.”
Executive Chef Amanna Raju added,“From smoky marinades to zesty salsas and cheesy enchiladas, every dish tells a story. We've curated this menu with authentic ingredients and regional flair to deliver a true Mexican dining adventure our guests will savour.”
About Novotel
Novotel Hotels, Suites & Resorts offers high-quality hotels designed as comforting and energising places where guests can achieve balance in their busy lives, whether they are traveling for work, leisure or a blend of both. The brand's wide array of hotels, suites and resorts offer a multitude of services, including spacious, modular rooms with natural and intuitive design; relaxed restaurants with nutritious choices; flexible workspaces; attentive and proactive staff; family zones for the youngest guests; multi-purpose lobbies; and accessible fitness centres. Novotel, which has over 590 locations in more than 60 countries is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,700 properties throughout more than 110 countries. Novotel is also a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.
