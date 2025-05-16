Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Livo To Live Ibiza Launches Authentic Ibiza Farmhouses For Retirement Living

2025-05-16 12:05:55
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) A rising tide of international investors is turning its gaze toward the serene countryside of Ibiza, drawn not by the island's famed nightlife, but by its peaceful, rustic charm.

Authentic farmhouses - known as fincas - are becoming the retirement sanctuary of choice for discerning buyers seeking a blend of luxury, heritage, and tranquility.

Real estate agency in Ibiza, Love to Live Ibiza, is reporting an uptick in inquiries and purchases of traditional rural properties from retirees hailing from Northern Europe, North America, and even parts of Asia.

“These investors are not simply buying homes; they are investing in a lifestyle defined by natural beauty, cultural richness, and a slower, more intentional pace of life. There's a growing desire among high-net-worth individuals to disconnect from the fast-paced urban world and reconnect with nature" they mention.

The truth is that Ibiza offers that rare combination of unspoiled landscapes, historic architecture, and modern comfort. It's not just about real estate - it's about legacy and lifestyle.

Centuries' old farmhouses: a new trend

Ibiza's authentic farmhouses, often centuries old, offer thick stone walls, high wood-beamed ceilings, expansive olive groves, and sweeping views of the Mediterranean. Many are now being carefully restored with an emphasis on sustainability, blending traditional design with contemporary amenities - a key draw for environmentally conscious retirees.

Beyond the physical charm, the island provides excellent healthcare, a vibrant expat community, and easy connectivity to mainland Europe. With a climate that favors year-round outdoor living and a robust property value trajectory, Ibiza is emerging as a top contender for retirement real estate investment.

As demand continues to grow, real estate analysts forecast that the value of these authentic Ibizan properties will continue to rise - making them not only a personal retreat but a sound long-term investment.

