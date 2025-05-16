Gov't Forces Killed Three Militants In Indian-Controlled Kashmir

MENAFN - Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, May 16 (NNN-PTI) – Government forces, yesterday killed three militants, in a gunfight in the restive Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said.

The gunfight broke out in Nader village of Tral, in Pulwama district, about 48 km south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of the Indian-controlled Kashmir.

This was the second gunfight in three days. On Tuesday, the Indian army killed three militants in a forest area of Shoekal Keller of the adjacent, Shopian district.– NNN-PTI