Egypt's Sukari Mine Produced 454,000 Ounces Of Gold Last Year

CAIRO, May 16 – Egypt announced yesterday that, the production of its major Sukari gold mine, reached 454,000 ounces in 2024.

Sukari is considered one of Egypt's most significant mines, and holds confirmed reserves of 6.2 million ounces. AngloGold Ashanti, a global gold mining company, has been developing the mine to add nearly 4.3 million ounces to its current reserves, read a cabinet statement.

Located in Egypt's Eastern Desert, south-west of Marsa Alam town, on the Red Sea, the Sukari mine has been in production since 2010.

Egypt's proven gold reserves are estimated at 7.3 million ounces, according to a previous report by the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources.