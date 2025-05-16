Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Egypt's Sukari Mine Produced 454,000 Ounces Of Gold Last Year

Egypt's Sukari Mine Produced 454,000 Ounces Of Gold Last Year


2025-05-16 12:04:17
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, May 16 (NNN-MENA) – Egypt announced yesterday that, the production of its major Sukari gold mine, reached 454,000 ounces in 2024.

Sukari is considered one of Egypt's most significant mines, and holds confirmed reserves of 6.2 million ounces. AngloGold Ashanti, a global gold mining company, has been developing the mine to add nearly 4.3 million ounces to its current reserves, read a cabinet statement.

Located in Egypt's Eastern Desert, south-west of Marsa Alam town, on the Red Sea, the Sukari mine has been in production since 2010.

Egypt's proven gold reserves are estimated at 7.3 million ounces, according to a previous report by the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources.– NNN-MENA

MENAFN16052025000200011047ID1109556657

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search