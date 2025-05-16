Egypt's Sukari Mine Produced 454,000 Ounces Of Gold Last Year
Sukari is considered one of Egypt's most significant mines, and holds confirmed reserves of 6.2 million ounces. AngloGold Ashanti, a global gold mining company, has been developing the mine to add nearly 4.3 million ounces to its current reserves, read a cabinet statement.
Located in Egypt's Eastern Desert, south-west of Marsa Alam town, on the Red Sea, the Sukari mine has been in production since 2010.
Egypt's proven gold reserves are estimated at 7.3 million ounces, according to a previous report by the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources.– NNN-MENA
