TCL And Mediamarktsaturn Expand Strategic Retail Partnership To Germany

To mark the launch of this partnership in Germany, a special cashback program of up to €400 will allow end customers to directly benefit from the collaboration. More information is available here .

MediaMarktSaturn customers in Germany can now experience TCL's latest QD-Mini LED innovations such as the C7K and extended QLED Series of P7K. All products are engineered to deliver cutting-edge technology and premium user experiences.

Apart from technologies, TCL and its partners will also be inspired by the passion of sports and benefit from the activations of TCL's extensive sponsoring titles, such as the Worldwide Olympic Partner and the Official Partner of Germany National Football Team.

"With MediaMarktSaturn as a strong partner, we are opening a new chapter for TCL in Germany. Together we are creating more visibility and bringing innovative, premium technology to more people across the country," said Alex Ma, Country Manager DACH at TCL.

Bas Eijsink, Managing Director Commercial at MediaMarktSaturn Germany, added: "TCL is a strong and forward-thinking partner that aligns perfectly with our ambition to lead the market in both product innovation and customer experience. Together, we are enhancing our assortment and giving customers even more reasons to choose MediaMarktSaturn".

This agreement reinforces TCL's retail presence in Germany and across Europe, supporting long-term regional growth. As one of the world's leading TV brands, TCL is strengthening its commitment to making advanced entertainment and smart home technologies accessible to more consumers. By partnering with a trusted retail leader with broad market reach and deep local expertise, TCL is helping more households enjoy high-performance, innovation-driven solutions designed for everyday life.

