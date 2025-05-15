Parliament Enacts 14 Laws In First Ordinary Session

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The 20th Parliament has concluded its first ordinary session, having passed 14 draft laws and reviewed the 2023 Audit Bureau report.

Key legislation approved by both the Senate and the House of Representatives included draft laws on the General Budget for the 2025 fiscal year, the Agricultural Risk Mitigation Fund, Public Statistics, and the Jordanian National Commission for Women.

The two chambers also passed legislation concerning public electricity, cooperative societies, and the regulation of virtual assets, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Lawmakers also endorsed amendments to several existing laws, including those concerning the Jordanian National Building Code, the Surveying Profession Law, the Real Estate Offices Law, the Residency and Foreigners Affairs Law, and legislation relating to the restructuring of government institutions, civil aviation, customs, and the penal code.

According to the Constitution, the Parliament holds one ordinary session each calendar year, lasting six months. The session opens with a Throne Speech delivered by His Majesty, and closes with a Royal Decree formally proroguing the proceedings.

A Royal Decree has been issued, proroguing the ordinary session of Parliament as of Sunday, 18 May 2025.