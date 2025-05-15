Parliament Enacts 14 Laws In First Ordinary Session
Key legislation approved by both the Senate and the House of Representatives included draft laws on the General Budget for the 2025 fiscal year, the Agricultural Risk Mitigation Fund, Public Statistics, and the Jordanian National Commission for Women.
The two chambers also passed legislation concerning public electricity, cooperative societies, and the regulation of virtual assets, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.
Lawmakers also endorsed amendments to several existing laws, including those concerning the Jordanian National Building Code, the Surveying Profession Law, the Real Estate Offices Law, the Residency and Foreigners Affairs Law, and legislation relating to the restructuring of government institutions, civil aviation, customs, and the penal code.
According to the Constitution, the Parliament holds one ordinary session each calendar year, lasting six months. The session opens with a Throne Speech delivered by His Majesty, and closes with a Royal Decree formally proroguing the proceedings.
A Royal Decree has been issued, proroguing the ordinary session of Parliament as of Sunday, 18 May 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
- Flipster Makes Esports Debut As Official Crypto Exchange Partner Of TALON's Dota 2 Team, Powering A New Era Of Fan Engagement
- Bydfi Becomes Official Sponsor Of TOKEN2049 Dubai, Moonx On-Chain Trading Tool Makes Its Debut In The Middle East
- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia's Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- AR.IO Launches Credit Card Payments For Web3 Identity And Hosting On Arweave
CommentsNo comment