UAE Ghaith Relief Volunteer Team Kicks Off First Humanitarian Mission In Jordan

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Twelve volunteers from the Ghaith Foundation for Community Development of the UAE have fanned out across the village of Muthna Rajel in the Mafraq governorate. They were there to offer help, repair homes, and engage in various community-based activities.

Under the banner "We Travel to Aid," the UAE volunteer team undertook a series of humanitarian and volunteer initiatives in a village that had previously received aid from the "Qalbi Itma'nan" programme. About a year ago, the programme had provided vital support, humanitarian assistance, and developmental projects for the villagers, including renovations to several homes, according to a statement from organisers.

The volunteer team, which included five women and volunteers from diverse nationalities (including two expatriates of Jordanian descent), immersed themselves in the daily lives of the villagers. They learned how to make cheese, participated in sheep wool shearing, assisted with communal cooking, and contributed to various other local tasks.

The volunteers also carried out essential repairs on several homes, renovated the walls of sheep pens, and distributed food packages to nearly 40 families. In addition, the team funded one student's education and offered both material and financial support to numerous families in the village. To further enhance the community's well-being, they established a dirt volleyball court for local youth.

As part of the initiative, the volunteers engaged in "Volunteering Tourism," which included tours of key tourist destinations across Jordan. Their accommodation was in rustic huts nestled in the forests of Ajloun, part of an entrepreneurial project run by young people from the region.

This mission marks the first phase of a series of visits planned to regions where the Gaith Relief programme's "Qalbi Itma'nan" had previously provided humanitarian aid and support. The initiative is part of a broader effort launched during Ramadan, aimed at giving volunteers from the UAE an opportunity to witness first-hand the impact of their efforts, contribute to ongoing projects, and ensure their sustainability.

The experience also serves to promote volunteerism, encouraging participants to leave a lasting, positive impact on the lives of village residents. It's hoped that the initiative will inspire others to take similar steps in helping those in need, all while presenting a new model for "volunteer tourism."

In addition to their charitable work, the volunteers planted olive trees bearing their names, beautified the village with murals featuring modern artistic styles, and spearheaded a recycling initiative that repurposed tires and other waste materials into decorative elements for the village.