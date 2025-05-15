PSD, Palestinian Civil Defence Discuss Cooperation In Training, Technical Support

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Public Security Department (PSD) Director Maj. Gen. Obaidallah Maaytah on Thursday met with the Director of the Palestinian Civil Defence (PCD), Maj. Gen. Akram Thawabta and his accompanying delegation.

The meeting focused on boosting cooperation in training, technical capacity building, and the exchange of expertise, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Maaytah reiterated the PSD's commitment to continued cooperation with the PCD, in line with Royal directives that stress supporting the Palestinian people and empowering their national institutions, particularly in the field of civil protection.

He highlighted that enhancing strategic partnerships with counterpart agencies in brotherly nations is a key priority for the PSD, as it contributes to the advancement of security and civil protection systems and promotes community safety both locally and regionally.

Thawabta expressed appreciation for the PSD's ongoing support across all areas of civil defence and protection. He also underscored the importance of sustained cooperation between the two sides, noting its positive impact on boosting the capabilities and effectiveness of PCD personnel.