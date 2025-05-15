Sustain Southern California Presents: Agriculture, Food Systems & Waste Stream Innovations

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Sustain Southern California is proud to announce this year's Agriculture, Food Systems & Waste Stream Innovations event, promising an agenda packed with solutions in circularity. Scheduled for May 15 from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., this event brings together key stakeholders in agriculture to discuss agtech, urban agriculture, composting needs, policy issues, and more.

Attendees are guaranteed to learn about farm-to-table initiatives while also having an opportunity to discover how society can shift waste-sorting behaviors. In addition, they will learn what opportunities lie in secondary markets, showing how to stay ahead of the curve and adjust operations for maximum...

Read More>>

To learn more, please visit .

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN