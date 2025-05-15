Vivakor Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVK) Is 'One To Watch'



Vivakor achieved substantial revenue growth in 2023, driven by expanded logistics operations and newly integrated midstream assets.

The company operates a large-scale oilfield trucking fleet under long-term contracts, providing recurring revenue and service continuity.

Its remediation facilities, once operational, will address a produced water treatment market forecast to reach $12.2 billion by 2028.

Recent acquisitions have enhanced Vivakor's infrastructure footprint and extended its service reach across key U.S. energy basins. The company's integrated model aligns with industry trends favoring sustainability, compliance, and full-cycle fluid management.

Vivakor (NASDAQ: VIVK) is a vertically integrated energy infrastructure and environmental services company, focused on the transportation, storage, reuse, and remediation of oilfield fluids and waste. The company operates a large-scale oilfield trucking fleet, serving key U.S. energy regions, enabling end-to-end solutions for the handling of crude oil and produced water. Through long-term contracts and strategic asset positioning, Vivakor delivers critical services to upstream energy operators seeking efficient and environmentally responsible operations.

Vivakor's vision is to become a leader in sustainable energy logistics and remediation by combining innovative infrastructure with environmentally conscious practices. The company's integrated model allows it to optimize the flow and treatment of petroleum-based materials across the...

