Fraser-Pryce Says It Feels 'Special' To Compete Again In Doha
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Multiple Olympic and world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce said it is going to be special to compete at today's Doha Diamond League Meeting. Jamaica's global track icon spoke fondly of her memories of the World Athletics Championships in Doha in 2019 and how, almost six years later, she still wants to run fast (and win).
“This is the best year I've had in training for the last three years, so I'm looking forward to seeing the execution and putting the race together,” she said.
Fraser-Pryce is one of the most decorated athletes of all time. She became the first Jamaican woman to win an Olympic women's 100m title at the Beijing Games in 2008 and successfully defended her title in London 2012. She has won a record five global 100m titles to date, including at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha (where she also won 4 x 100m relay gold), and was named Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year at the prestigious 2023 Laureus World Sports Awards. Third-fastest of all-time over 100m with a best of 10.60s (Lausanne, 2021), she last competed at the Diamond League meeting in Doha in 2021 where she took victory in the 100m in 10.84s (+1.1m/s).
“I'm really excited to be here,” she said.“2019 (World Championships) was really special for me and I have great memories. I like to think of defying the odds in Doha. I was coming back after having my son (Zyon) in 2017 and being able to cross that line and have that moment in Doha with my son on the track – and after turning 30 – was really special.”
In spite of a hectic life which involves taking seven-year-old Zyon to football training and tournaments, Fraser-Pryce remains grateful for the support she has from her husband and team.
The difference in her own training, she says, has been a commitment to rest and recovery. The 38-year-old announced in January that this would be her final year of competition, but with the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo not taking place until September, she has the time to make decisions without being under pressure.
“You want to train hard but also smart,” she told the media.“It's having the time to train but also knowing you can take a step back before you go again.
“I'm an older athlete so I have to make sure I'm pacing myself the best I can. I think it works for some of us (to have the World Championships) in September. It's given me time and it's given me an opportunity to get back to the drawing board and regroup mentally and physically.”
Fraser-Pryce clocked 10.94s (+3.1m/s) in her 2025 season-opener in Kingston (19 April) before competing for Jamaica at the World Athletics Relays in China last weekend (10/11 May).
Doha is a welcome opportunity to race again.“It's good to have that competitive drive,” she said.“I've raced sparingly the last two years so I really want to get that race sharpness back and to see where I'm at.”
The Doha leg is the third meeting of the Diamond League. The series – which started in Xiamen on 26 April – comprises 15 of the most prestigious events in global track and field across four different continents and concludes with a single final across two days in Zurich (27-28 August).
The Doha leg is the third meeting of the Diamond League. The series – which started in Xiamen on 26 April – comprises 15 of the most prestigious events in global track and field across four different continents and concludes with a single final across two days in Zurich (27-28 August).
