Secretary Rubio's Call With Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:
Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The Secretary stressed the deep U.S. commitment to its historic relationship with Israel and the ironclad U.S. support for Israeli security. The Secretary and Prime Minister discussed Syria following President Trump’s historic meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Saudi Arabia. The Secretary and Prime Minister also shared their mutual commitment to make sure Iran never possesses a nuclear weapon.
