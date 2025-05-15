Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan today in Antalya, Türkiye, to discuss security priorities for the NATO Alliance. The Secretary thanked Türkiye for hosting the meeting and emphasized the need to solidify NATO’s path to 5 percent defense spending for all Allies. The Secretary and FM Fidan also discussed key developments in the region, including in Syria and Iran, and bilateral trade and energy issues.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.