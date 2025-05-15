Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan

2025-05-15 11:01:04

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan today in Antalya, Türkiye, to discuss security priorities for the NATO Alliance. The Secretary thanked Türkiye for hosting the meeting and emphasized the need to solidify NATO’s path to 5 percent defense spending for all Allies. The Secretary and FM Fidan also discussed key developments in the region, including in Syria and Iran, and bilateral trade and energy issues.

