Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Syrian Foreign Minister Al-Shaibani

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani in Türkiye following President Trump’s historic May 14 meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Saudi Arabia. The Secretary affirmed the United States’ support for sanctions relief to stabilize Syria. He welcomed the Syrian government’s calls for peace with Israel, efforts to end Iran’s influence in Syria, commitment to ascertaining the fate of U.S. citizens missing or killed in Syria, and elimination of all chemical weapons. The Secretary underscored the critical importance of protecting the human rights of all Syrians regardless of ethnicity or religion.