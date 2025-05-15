River Valley Community Bank Builds Experienced Banking Team In Roseville

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) YUBA CITY, Calif., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- River Valley Community Bancorp (OTC Markets: RVCB) is pleased to announce the formation of an experienced banking team for its new Roseville branch. This group of skilled banking professionals adds to an existing experienced team, all of which are ready to deliver the kind of personalized, full-service community banking that local businesses throughout Placer County deserve.

The Roseville team embodies River Valley Community Bank's promise of banking done differently – where relationships matter, decisions happen locally, and every action is taken with an absolute focus on client success.

"Our approach in Roseville centers on building long-standing relationships with our clients through personalized service and tailored financial solutions," said Steve Berry, Senior Vice President / Head of Commercial Banking. "The Roseville team has the experience and expertise to carry out that mission - and we believe that's what community banking is all about.”

The Roseville branch brings together exceptional talent with a passion for community banking:



Andrew Tagg , SVP/Market Manager covering all of Placer County, leads the team with extensive experience in relationship banking and a deep understanding of our local business landscape.

Kristen Holihan , VP/Relationship Manager, ensures seamless client service and operational excellence with a specialization in deposits and treasury management. Works closely with clients to optimize their cash flow and financial operations.

Steve Martinez , VP/Business Development Officer, brings valuable expertise in commercial lending and business development.

Rob Gutowski , SVP/Relationship Manager provides continuity and established knowledge of the bank's comprehensive service offerings. Kyle Petrucelli , VP/Commercial Banker, specializing in commercial and industrial lending.



"We've built this team to take ownership of our clients' needs and surpass their expectations," said Luke Parnell, Executive Vice President / Chief Credit and Lending Officer. "Relationship banking is in our team's DNA. And ultimately, it's this kind of commitment to the success of our clients that has helped us grow from one branch in Yuba City to five across our region."

The Roseville branch, located at 2901 Douglas Blvd, Suite 140, will offer a full range of business and personal banking services when it opens in mid-2025. The location will absorb the bank's current loan production office in Roseville and serve as a hub for the bank's expanded presence in Placer County.

For more information, please visit our website at: or contact John M. Jelavich at 530-821-2469.

Forward Looking Statements: This document may contain comments and information that constitute forward‐looking statements. Forward‐looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. Forward‐looking statements speak only as to the date they are made. The Bank does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward‐looking statements are made.