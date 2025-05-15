Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Delhi AQI Update: Air Quality 'Poor' In National Capital - Video

2025-05-15 10:06:49
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi woke up to a surge in air pollution levels on Friday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 249 in the area surrounding India Gate, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The AQI value falls under the 'poor' category, signaling a health concern for residents, especially those with respiratory issues, children, and the elderly.

