Trump's Trade Beef More With Global South Than China

MENAFN - Asia Times) As Donald Trump gears up for his big trade battle with Xi Jinping's China, is the US president fighting the wrong economic war?

A perusal of Federal Reserve data shows, rather convincingly, that the US now imports roughly four times as much from Global South nations, ex-China, than from Asia's biggest economy.

In March, for example, the US imported about US$29.3 billion worth of goods from China and $114 billion from the Global South.

This is no aberration, as the accompanying chart shows. US-bound shipments from Latin America , Africa, Turkey, India, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand and elsewhere are, taken together, increasingly bigfooting those directly from the mainland.

Caveats abound, of course. The magnitude of indirect trade passing through third countries and re-exported to another is literally off the charts. The nature of modern-day supply chains is that economies like Mexico or Vietnam use Chinese components in their wares, which are then put on tankers to American shores.

Graphic: Asia Times

Even so, the extreme bilateralization of trade as a foundational concept in the Trumpian mindset unravels, circa 2025, when you look at the biggest sources of US trade flows. It's a reminder that Trump's economic strategy is ripped from the pages of the mid-1980s.

The rationale behind Trump's tariff policies dates back to a time when the five most industrialized nations held vast sway over economic dynamics. His obsession with a weaker dollar is inspired by a deal struck 40 years ago in New York's Plaza Hotel, an iconic property Trump owned for a while. His tax priorities have critics linking them to the“trickle-down economics” era.

The problem with a US leader having his head stuck in 1985, aside from the obvious, is that“Made in China 2025” is upending the global economy now. And at a moment when China is investing in where it thinks the world will be in 2035. This goes, too, for a Global South that's increasingly forging its own path – one that barely factors in where the US might fit in a decade from now.

“The world economy is splitting into competing groups instead of a single connected system of globalization of the 1990s,” says Gilles Moëc, chief economist at AXA Investment.

So, despite what Trump appears to believe, nothing he does with tariffs is going to shrink cross-border trade. What Trump World missed is that“instead of bringing production back to the countries where products are used, global companies have been reorganizing their supply chains around groups of countries or“clubs with similar values or security concerns.”