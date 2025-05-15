Letter To Editor: When Gifts Become Demands: Kashmiri Brides Are Still Paying The Price

Representational Photo

In many Kashmiri households, the birth of a daughter brings both joy and jinx. Not because she's unloved, but because her future comes with a cost.

Much of it has to do with the dowry system. Technically banned since 1961, it still thrives beneath the surface of everyday life.

What was once a cultural gesture of support has now twisted into a transaction.

Grooms' families often expect, and demand, gifts in the form of cash, gold, vehicles, or property.

These demands vary depending on the groom's job or status. A government officer or doctor may come with a dowry tag of ten lakh rupees or more.

This isn't just about weddings. Many brides continue to receive dowry-linked expectations long after marriage.

At festivals, childbirth, or anniversaries, in-laws quietly, or openly, push for more. For parents, the financial strain begins early and never quite ends.

The damage is deep. Poor families rush into early marriages to avoid dowry inflation. Those who can't meet demands see their daughters returned home, humiliated, or worse, mistreated in their marital homes.

Some women suffer silently. Others take their own lives.

Dowry deaths are reported across India. Over 6,900 in a recent year, according to the National Crime Records Bureau. In Kashmir, most cases go unreported. Stigma keeps families from filing police reports. Shame ensures silence.

Government campaigns like Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao aim to change mindsets, but progress is slow. Laws exist, but customs are stronger.

The real change must come from within. Families need to reject the idea that a woman's worth lies in what she brings.

Boys must be taught to say no to dowry, and mean it. Girls must be raised with the confidence to walk away from a transactional match.

I recently met a father in Baramulla who refused dowry for his son.“We're marrying into a family, not buying one,” he said simply. That's what dignity sounds like.

Until more people think like him, many girls in Kashmir will keep growing up with a marital fear: that no matter who they are, they'll be judged by what they bring. Not their voice, not their dreams, but a dowry.

That needs to change.

Sincerely,

Nazim Mushtaq