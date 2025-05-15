The Easiest Way To Invest In Real Estate Without Buying Property

Representational photo

Real estate investing isn't what it used to be, and maybe that's a good thing.

In India, a big change is underway. Real Estate Investment Trusts, or REITs, are letting everyday investors own a slice of the country's commercial property market without the paperwork, maintenance, or massive upfront cost that comes with buying property.

Think of REITs like mutual funds for real estate. Instead of buying an apartment or office outright, you buy shares in a company that owns income-generating buildings: offices, malls, industrial parks. These companies collect rent, and most of that income flows back to shareholders in the form of regular dividends.

There are only three REITs listed on Indian exchanges right now-Embassy Office Parks, Mindspace Business Parks, and Brookfield India-but they've already shown promise.

These trusts typically offer yields of around 6–7% annually, and their units trade on stock exchanges just like any other equity, offering liquidity and transparency.

Read Also Stop Chasing Fast Money, Here's What Works The Silent Trap Keeping Millions in Debt

That's a big shift from traditional real estate, where investments are illiquid, paperwork is a hassle, and income isn't guaranteed. With REITs, minimum investment requirements are low, disclosures are mandated by SEBI, and the assets are managed professionally.

India's REIT market is still young, but the direction is clear. As more assets are securitized and listed, REITs could become a mainstream option for investors looking to diversify their portfolios, and generate passive income without becoming landlords.

In a country where property ownership has long been prized but often out of reach, REITs may finally make real estate investing a realistic goal for more people.

The writer is a Srinagar-based reputed financial advisor.