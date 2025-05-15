Bidding Set To Close On A 4BR/3BA Home On 2.4± Acres In Prince William County, VA Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing

13379 Marie Dr., Manassas, VA 20112

- John NichollsFREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., ( ) announces the auction of a 4 BR/3 BA home w/finished walk-out basement on 2.41± wooded acres in the Woodbine Forest neighborhood with a 2 car attached garage, paved driveway and an excellent commuter location located 1.4 miles from Rt. 234 on Thursday, May 22 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.“This home can be occupied immediately and personalized at your leisure. This beautiful wooded lot offers privacy, serenity and the location is ideal for commuters,” said Nicholls.“The property is centrally located only1.4 miles from Rt. 234, 8 miles to downtown Manassas, 8.5 miles to Manassas Regional airport, 11 miles to Dale City, 12 miles to I-95, 14.5 miles to Nokesville, 19.5 miles to Quantico Marine Corps Base, 24 miles to Dulles International Airport, and a short drive to NOVA, DC, Reagan National Airport & MD,” said Brian Damewood of Damewood Auctioneers.The auction's date, address and highlights follow below noted Damewood.Thursday, May 22 at 3 PM EDT -- 13379 Marie Dr., Manassas, VA 20112.Well built & well maintained 4 BR/3 BA split level home w/finished basement on 2.41 +/- wooded acres in the established Woodbine Forest neighborhood of Manassas (Prince William County, VA)oThis home measures 2,796 +/- sf. (1,788 +/- sf. above grade & 1,008 +/- sf. basement), and features a large eat-in kitchen (all appliances convey) w/large pantry & built-in desk; formal living room; dining room; attic; attached 2 car garage (576 +/- sf.); walk-out lower level features family room w/fireplace, billiards room, laundry room & sun roomoHardwood flooring on main level and tile in kitchen; carpet in bedrooms & finished basementoCovered front porch & rear deckoHeating: heat pump; Cooling: central AC; fireplaceoWell & septic system (septic pumped in 2024); electric water heater; water treatment systemoAsphalt driveway w/turn-around circle & parking padThe real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.For more information, call Brian Damewood (540-454-2326) or visit .Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.# # #About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit or call 540-898-0971.

