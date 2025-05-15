HD Hyundai Executive Vice Chairman Chung Kisun Meets With U.S. Trade Representative To Discuss Bilateral Cooperation
This marks the first for Korea's shipbuilding industry to hold an official talk with the USTR. The USTR delegation was visiting Korea for a meeting of trade ministers from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) grouping.
During the meeting, Chung introduced HD Hyundai's ongoing collaboration with U.S. defense shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls Industries and proposed concrete areas of cooperation, including joint technology development, shipbuilding cooperation, and skilled workforce training programs. He emphasized the growing need for closer industrial cooperation between the two nations.
Chung also introduced HD Hyundai's affiliate, HD Hyundai Samho, and its crane manufacturing capabilities while addressing port cranes in the U.S. market. He then proposed the need to strengthen cooperation between the two countries to diversify and stabilize the U.S. port equipment supply chain.
Chung remarked, "We deeply appreciate the United States' commitment to rebuilding its shipbuilding industry. HD Hyundai stands fully prepared and willing to contribute wherever our capabilities are needed."
Greer previously served as Chief of Staff to Ambassador Robert Lighthizer during President Trump's first term, where he played a key role in U.S.-China trade negotiations aimed at promoting fair trade practices.
