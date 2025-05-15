BFCM - Issuer Call Notice - SERIES 85 (ISIN CODE XS0207764712)
| To :
| BNP Paribas , as (the “Fiscal Agent, Principal Paying Agent and Listing Agent in Luxembourg'' ); Paying Agent and Listing Agent in the Netherlands ; The Noteholders of the below mentioned Notes; Luxembourg Stock Exchange; and Euronext Amsterdam.
Dear Sirs,
Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel
€ 750,000,000 Undated Deeply Subordinated Fixed to Floating Rate Notes (the“Notes”)
(ISIN Code: XS0207764712)
Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel is the issuer (the“ Issuer ' ') of the Notes.
In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Notes (the '' Conditions ''), the Issuer hereby gives notice that it is exercising in whole its right to call the Notes pursuant to the Issuer General Call Option under Conditions 6. (i) of the Annex 1 to the Listing Particulars (“ Issuer Call Option ”) of the Notes.
We, the Issuer, instruct you as Fiscal Agent, to authorise the Central Securities Depository to cancel the Notes redeemed on 16 June, 2025 (“ Optional Redemption Date ”).
For the purposes of the Issuer Call:
(i) the Issuer Call Date will be 16 June, 2025; and
(ii) the Optional Redemption Amount(s) or Early Redemption Amount: EUR 1,000 per Denomination.
Unless otherwise defined in this notice, capitalised terms used in this notice shall have the meaning given to them in the Listing Particulars dated 14 December, 2004, as applicable, relating to the Notes.
Yours faithfully,
For and on behalf of
Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel
By: Eric CUZZUCOLI
Duly authorised
Attachment
-
BFCM Call Notices_Series 85_XS0207764712
