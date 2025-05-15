Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine's Intel Chief Comments On Possibility Of Russian Strike With Oreshnik Missile

2025-05-15 09:04:00
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense always issues warnings when something is about to happen.

This was stated by HUR Chief Kyrylo Budanov in a comment to journalists, responding to a question about whether there is reason to fear Russia's threats to strike Ukraine with the Oreshnik missile, Ukrinform reports.

“You've seen that there hasn't been any [warning] from the HUR. Calm down. When something happens, you always receive a warning from us,” he noted.

Read also: Russia closes airspace over Kapustin Yar on May 12-13

As reported earlier, on December 21, 2024, Austrian Armed Forces Colonel Markus Reisner, head of the Officer Training Institute at the Theresian Military Academy, stated that in his view, to intercept the Russian Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile before its warheads separate, Ukraine would need U.S. THAAD missile defense systems.

