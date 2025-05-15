Poetry Competition Concludes At Kardeslar Cafe

Srinagar: 'Yakjut Makjut' a poetry competition concluded on Monday at Kardeslar The Kashmir Cafe in downtown Srinagar.

“We are pleased to bring to your attention that SAAYA- A SHADOW OF HOPE in collaboration with We The Helping Hand NGO successfully concluded 'Yakjut Makjut' poetry competition,” a statement said.

The event was attended by people from all walks of life who showed active participation in the same.

Professor Mohammed Hussain (Ex HOD School of Law, KU) was the Chief Guest of the event.

The presidents of SAAYA and We The Helping Hand Foundation Waseem Chashoo and Umar thanked all the participants for showing up at the event and making it a success.

Qazi Fozia presented the vote of thanks. Khaleel Firdous was the host for the event.