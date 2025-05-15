Brady Corporation Declares Regular Dividend To Shareholders
Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Brady's products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2024, employed approximately 5,700 people in its worldwide businesses. Brady's fiscal 2024 sales were approximately $1.34 billion. Brady stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC. More information is available on the Internet at .
For More Information Contact:
Investor Contact: Ann Thornton (414) 438-6887
Media Contact: Kate Venne (414) 438-5176
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
- Flipster Makes Esports Debut As Official Crypto Exchange Partner Of TALON's Dota 2 Team, Powering A New Era Of Fan Engagement
- Bydfi Becomes Official Sponsor Of TOKEN2049 Dubai, Moonx On-Chain Trading Tool Makes Its Debut In The Middle East
- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia's Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- AR.IO Launches Credit Card Payments For Web3 Identity And Hosting On Arweave
CommentsNo comment