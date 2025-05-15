BMW Of Eugene Pawtners With Greenhill Humane Society For The 31St Annual Bark In The Park

EUGENE, Ore., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hold onto your leashes, Eugene, OR! Greenhill Humane Society's Bark in the Park is taking over Alton Baker Park on Sunday, May 18.

Bark in the Park features a 2K/5K/10K Walk/Run along with canine activities, vendor booths, and fun demonstrations!

This event is a vital lifeline for Greenhill Humane Society, and BMW of Eugene is proud to pawtner with them in their mission to provide exceptional care for animals in need.

As a Gold Sponsor, BMW of Eugene has donated a tail-wagging $5,000 to Greenhill Humane Society and is aiming to raise an additional $5,000 through community participation.

"We believe in driving positive change in the communities we call home," said Jeff Swickard, Dealer Principal of Swickard Auto Group. "Greenhill Humane Society's unwavering dedication to animal welfare truly inspires us, and we are thrilled to champion their extraordinary work."

In 2024 alone, Greenhill Humane Society opened their hearts and doors to a staggering 5,942 shelter and clinic intakes, offering second chances through successful adoptions, heartwarming reunions, and essential spay/neuter services.

To contribute, use the secure link below to register for the run/walk, donate to the cause, or spread the word:

The zoomie-approved 5K & 10K Run starts at 8:30 a.m., and the fetching 2K Walk begins at 9:45 a.m.

Then make sure to raise the woof at the BMW of Eugene tent! We'll have over 400 amazing giveaway prizes. We're even bringing the pupperazzi – our on-site photographer will be capturing every meowment.

"We encourage everyone to come out, bring their pets, and join us for a fun-filled day supporting a great cause," added Jacob Harris, GM at BMW of Eugene.

We can't wait to see you there!

About BMW of Eugene

BMW of Eugene is a leading automotive dealership committed to providing exceptional vehicles and customer service. As a dedicated member of the Eugene community, BMW of Eugene actively supports local organizations and initiatives.

About Greenhill Humane Society

Greenhill Humane Society has been caring for animals in Lane County since 1944. It is a private, non-profit organization that relies on charitable donations. Greenhill envisions a world in which all animals are treated with compassion and respect. To learn more, visit .

About Swickard Auto Group

Founded in 2014, Swickard Auto Group is a leading automotive retailer, serving customers across Alaska, Hawaii, Washington, Oregon, California and Texas. With 50+ franchises, Swickard offers a wide range of new and used vehicles, along with comprehensive service and repair options. More than just an auto group, Swickard is a trusted partner dedicated to providing an unparalleled customer experience. Learn more at Swickard .

SOURCE Swickard Auto Group

