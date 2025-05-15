Employment Lawyers, At Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against Boehringer Ingelheim Resort, Inc., For Alleged Failure To Pay Overtime Wages
Pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim Resort, Inc. allegedly failed to accurately record all hours employees worked. This, allegedly, resulted in inaccurate and incomplete wages and wage statements for employees.
ALAMEDA, Calif., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Francisco employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action complaint alleging that Boehringer Ingelheim Resort, Inc. violated the California Labor Code. The Boehringer Ingelheim Resort, Inc. class action lawsuit, Case No. 25CV117181, is currently pending in the Alameda County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here .
According to the lawsuit filed, Boehringer Ingelheim Resort, Inc. allegedly (a) failed to pay minimum wages, (b) failed to pay overtime wages , (c) failed to provide legally required meal and rest periods, (d) failed to provide accurate itemized wage statements, (e) failed to reimburse for required expenses, (f) failed to pay sick wages, and (g) failed to provide wages when due, all in violation of the applicable Labor Code sections listed in California Labor Code Sections 201-203, 226, 226.7, 233, 246, 510, 512, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 2802, and the applicable Wage Order(s), and thereby gives rise to civil penalties as a result of such alleged conduct.
Additionally, California Labor Code § 226 provides that every employer shall furnish each of his or her employees with an accurate itemized wage statement. Plaintiff was paid on an hourly basis. Therefore, Plaintiff's wage statements should reflect all applicable hourly rates during the pay period and the total hours worked, and the applicable pay period in which the wages were earned pursuant to California Labor Code Section 226(a). Allegedly, the wage statements Boehringer Ingelheim Resort, Inc. provided to Plaintiff failed to identify such information.
For more information about the class action lawsuit against Boehringer Ingelheim Resort, Inc., call (800) 568-8020 to speak to an experienced California employment attorney today.
Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is an employment law firm with offices located in San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Riverside and Chicago that dedicates its practice to helping employees, investors and consumers fight back against unfair business practices, including violations of the California Labor Code and Fair Labor Standards Act. If you need help in collecting unpaid overtime wages, unpaid commissions, being wrongfully terminated from work, and other employment law claims, contact one of their attorneys today.
**THIS IS AN ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT**
Media Contact
Nicholas De Blouw
Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP
(800) 568-8020
[email protected]
SOURCE Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLPWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Casper 2.0 Goes Live On Mainnet, Positioning Casper Network For The Real-World Asset Era
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Primexbt Expands MT5 Offering With Over 100 New Trading Instruments
- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia's Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
CommentsNo comment