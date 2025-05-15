Employment Lawyers, At Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against Boehringer Ingelheim Resort, Inc., For Alleged Failure To Pay Overtime Wages

Pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim Resort, Inc. allegedly failed to accurately record all hours employees worked. This, allegedly, resulted in inaccurate and incomplete wages and wage statements for employees.

ALAMEDA, Calif., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Francisco employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action complaint alleging that Boehringer Ingelheim Resort, Inc. violated the California Labor Code. The Boehringer Ingelheim Resort, Inc. class action lawsuit, Case No. 25CV117181, is currently pending in the Alameda County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here .

According to the lawsuit filed, Boehringer Ingelheim Resort, Inc. allegedly (a) failed to pay minimum wages, (b) failed to pay overtime wages , (c) failed to provide legally required meal and rest periods, (d) failed to provide accurate itemized wage statements, (e) failed to reimburse for required expenses, (f) failed to pay sick wages, and (g) failed to provide wages when due, all in violation of the applicable Labor Code sections listed in California Labor Code Sections 201-203, 226, 226.7, 233, 246, 510, 512, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 2802, and the applicable Wage Order(s), and thereby gives rise to civil penalties as a result of such alleged conduct.

Additionally, California Labor Code § 226 provides that every employer shall furnish each of his or her employees with an accurate itemized wage statement. Plaintiff was paid on an hourly basis. Therefore, Plaintiff's wage statements should reflect all applicable hourly rates during the pay period and the total hours worked, and the applicable pay period in which the wages were earned pursuant to California Labor Code Section 226(a). Allegedly, the wage statements Boehringer Ingelheim Resort, Inc. provided to Plaintiff failed to identify such information.

