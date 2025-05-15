403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - The Cabinet re-examined His Highness the Amir's speech at the Saudi-hosted Gulf-US Summit, largely devoted to the strategic alliance with the United States of America.
KUWAIT - Minister of State for Communications Affairs Omar Al-Omar met with Ruth Porat, Chief Investment Officer at Alphabet Inc. (Google), during her visit to Kuwait.
VIENNA - The State of Kuwait Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna Ambassador Talal Al-Fassam has affirmed Kuwait's unwavering support for the international efforts to combat corruption and solidify the sovereignty of law.
KUWAIT - The Ministry of Health has announced the launch of the National AIDS Strategy (2025-2029).
KUWAIT - The national carrier, Kuwait Airways, on Thursday took delivery of its first Airbus A321neo, named Al-Mutlaa, at the Kuwait International Airport.
DOHA - US President Donald Trump expressed his belief that his country is close to reaching an agreement with Iran, noting that the indirect negotiations currently underway between the two countries aim to achieve lasting peace.
GENEVA - Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus voiced deep concern over the attack on the European Hospital in Gaza by Israeli occupation forces on May 13.
RAMALLAH - Five Palestinians joined martyrs' ranks in an occupation raid in the village of Tamoun in the West Bank.
GAZA - Up to 82 Palestinians have fallen as martyrs and 152 others suffered various wounds in renewed air-artillery aggression waged by the Israeli occupation forces on several regions in Gaza over the past 24 hours.
NEW DELHI - Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged to take Pakistan's nuclear weapons under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) citing "Islamabad's irresponsible behavior." (end)
ibi
KUWAIT - Minister of State for Communications Affairs Omar Al-Omar met with Ruth Porat, Chief Investment Officer at Alphabet Inc. (Google), during her visit to Kuwait.
VIENNA - The State of Kuwait Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna Ambassador Talal Al-Fassam has affirmed Kuwait's unwavering support for the international efforts to combat corruption and solidify the sovereignty of law.
KUWAIT - The Ministry of Health has announced the launch of the National AIDS Strategy (2025-2029).
KUWAIT - The national carrier, Kuwait Airways, on Thursday took delivery of its first Airbus A321neo, named Al-Mutlaa, at the Kuwait International Airport.
DOHA - US President Donald Trump expressed his belief that his country is close to reaching an agreement with Iran, noting that the indirect negotiations currently underway between the two countries aim to achieve lasting peace.
GENEVA - Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus voiced deep concern over the attack on the European Hospital in Gaza by Israeli occupation forces on May 13.
RAMALLAH - Five Palestinians joined martyrs' ranks in an occupation raid in the village of Tamoun in the West Bank.
GAZA - Up to 82 Palestinians have fallen as martyrs and 152 others suffered various wounds in renewed air-artillery aggression waged by the Israeli occupation forces on several regions in Gaza over the past 24 hours.
NEW DELHI - Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged to take Pakistan's nuclear weapons under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) citing "Islamabad's irresponsible behavior." (end)
ibi
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Casper 2.0 Goes Live On Mainnet, Positioning Casper Network For The Real-World Asset Era
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Primexbt Expands MT5 Offering With Over 100 New Trading Instruments
- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia's Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
CommentsNo comment